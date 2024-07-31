Arunachal boasts first ever 3D-printed school

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: India’s first ever 3D-printed school has come up in Arunachal Pradesh.

Informing this on Tuesday, chief minister Pema Khandu took to X on to announce the successful completion of the 3D-printed government school at Pachin in Itanagar.

Notably, making the best use of modern science and technology, the school was built from scratch within 2 months of burning down.

This achievement in the capital city of the hilly state also marked the first-ever 3D-printed school in India.

“I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and rapid solution to educational needs of our students,” Khandu said.

Expressing his vision on last mile educational inclusion Khandu said, “With the help of state-of-the-art facilities, we can make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities.”

According to statistics, the 3-D printing industry is growing at over 30% year-on-year across materials.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in the sector came in May when an Indian space startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully launched the nation’s first 3D-printed rocket engine.