29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
type here...

Arunachal boasts first ever 3D-printed school

3-D printing industry is growing at over 30% year-on-year across materials

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: India’s first ever 3D-printed school has come up in Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Informing this on Tuesday, chief minister Pema Khandu took to X on to announce the successful completion of the 3D-printed government school at Pachin in Itanagar.

Notably, making the best use of modern science and technology, the school was built from scratch within 2 months of burning down.

This achievement in the capital city of the hilly state also marked the first-ever 3D-printed school in India.

“I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and rapid solution to educational needs of our students,” Khandu said.

- Advertisement -

Expressing his vision on last mile educational inclusion Khandu said, “With the help of state-of-the-art facilities, we can make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities.”

According to statistics, the 3-D printing industry is growing at over 30% year-on-year across materials.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in the sector came in May when an Indian space startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully launched the nation’s first 3D-printed rocket engine.

Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

USTM hailed for contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

The Hills Times -
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers