Arunachal gets India’s first 3D-printed Govt School

The school was reconstructed using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology within a two-month period after witnessing a destructive fire.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: Government Secondary School in Pachin, Arunachal Pradesh, has made history as India’s first 3D printed educational institution, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

The school was reconstructed using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology within a two-month period after witnessing a destructive fire.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Government Secondary School, Pachin, Itanagar, becomes India’s first 3D Printed School. Devoured by fire, the school was rebuilt in just two months!”

The Chief Minister commended the project hailing it as a significant milestone in delivering affordable, eco-friendly, and efficient solutions for students’ educational requirements.

“I heartily compliment everyone engaged in creating a watershed moment in our collective efforts to offer a cost-effective, sustainable and rapid solution to educational needs of our students”, he added.

Khandu further emphasised that state-of-the-art facilities can help make education more accessible to remote and underserved communities.

