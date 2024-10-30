26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Arunachal CM inaugurates State Bank of India Branch in Lhou village

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: In a significant step towards enhancing financial accessibility and economic growth, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Lhou village, located in his Mukto constituency, the Chief Minister announced on Wednesday.

During the inaugural ceremony, Khandu expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in Lhou’s development.

He wrote, “This branch brings essential banking services right to the doorstep of the people of Lhou village. With a robust customer base, including numerous government offices, Army, paramilitary, and Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) establishments, Lhou is a prospective area for banking growth.”

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the new SBI branch will simplify banking operations for local residents, making them easier, safer, and more accessible.

As part of the inaugural event, Khandu further flagged off an ambulance donated to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Lhou under the District Medical Officer (DMO) Tawang’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Additionally, he distributed educational resources, including 20 desk and table sets and five airport chairs to the Thubten Choeling Balika Vidyalaya, as well as 53 heavy-duty blankets and one inverter with a battery to the Singsur Ani Gompa Ladies Monasteries in Lhou.

To further empower the community, Khandu handed over passbooks for five new types of accounts, enhancing financial options for residents.

He also presented sanction letters to 15 beneficiaries under various key schemes, including Atma Nirbhar, DDUSY, PMEGP, SUI, and SME Loans.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister awarded prizes to talented students who excelled in drawing, quiz, and essay competitions.

“Looking forward to witness the positive impact this branch will bring to our community!”, Khandu added.

