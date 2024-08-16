Arunachal CM leads empowerment drive for women, rural economy on 78th I-Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 78th Independence Day conducted a series of initiatives aimed at empowering women and strengthening the rural economy of the state, Khandu announced on Thursday.

In a function held to mark the occasion, the Chief Minister honored “Lakhpati Didis” and extended financial support to Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the region.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “On the auspicious occasion of the 78th Independence Day, a special function was held to felicitate our Lakhpati Didis and provide seed money for Self Help Groups (SHG).”

During the event, Chief Minister Khandu handed over a cheque of Rs 42.5 lakhs as startup capital for five community-managed training centers.

Additionally, Rs 24 lakhs in seed capital was distributed among 100 SHG beneficiaries to foster fisheries development, while another Rs 30 lakhs was allocated to 120 SHGs for beekeeping initiatives.

Furthermore, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions, two female Community Resource Persons (CRPs) were honored during the event.

Highlighting the impact of these initiatives, Chief Minister Khandu stated, “Through these efforts, we are transforming the rural economy and empowering women, driving our state’s development forward.”

The event also saw virtual participation from 1,600 Lakhpati Didis, who were honored in their respective districts.

The Chief Minister further praised their inspiring contributions and emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting women-led enterprises and grassroots initiatives.