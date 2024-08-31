Arunachal education minister urges journalists to embrace reading habit

ITANAGAR, Aug 30: Arunachal Pradesh Education and Libraries Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona called upon journalists to inculcate the habit of reading books to enhance their professional expertise on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new library block at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, Sona, an avid reader himself, stressed that the habit of reading should be cultivated from childhood.

- Advertisement -

He emphasised that reading plays a crucial role in keeping people well-informed, a trait particularly important for those in the media profession.

“Reading not only enriches the mind but also equips professionals with the knowledge needed to excel in their fields,” Sona remarked.

He expressed hope that the new library would serve as a valuable resource for journalists, fostering a culture of continuous learning within the press community.

“The newly inaugurated library block is expected to become a hub for journalists seeking to broaden their knowledge and stay updated on current affairs, further contributing to the quality of journalism in the state,” Sona added.

- Advertisement -

Information and Public Relations (IPR) secretary Nyali Ete in his address suggested that the new library should be digitised and make it accessible to all.

“I have very high expectations from the scribes in the state. Please be ethical while disseminating news,” Ete added, stressing the importance of responsible journalism.

President of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), Y D Thongchi, a Padma Shri awardee, lauded the Arunachal Press Club as one of the best in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for providing the necessary funds to construct the new building.

- Advertisement -

Thongchi further suggested that APC leaders obtain books from the state research department on various tribes to enrich the library’s collection.

Earlier, APC president Dodum Yangfo recounted the journey of the press club from its humble beginnings in a small building to the present site.

He informed that the new library would be equipped with a wide range of books covering diverse subjects and would be open to all club members, including students from mass communication departments of various colleges and universities.

Yangfo also announced plans to organise periodical reading sessions with the support of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS). (PTI)