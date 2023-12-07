Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu announces setting up of five hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 7: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced five upcoming hydropower projects in the Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh with a total capacity of 2626 MW. The projects, to be established in four locations, will be managed by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), a government of India enterprise.

- Advertisement -

Khandu highlighted the challenges posed by the region’s difficult terrains and topography but expressed confidence in harnessing them as resources through these hydropower projects.

The projects include two facilities at district headquarters Tato with capacities of 700 MW and 186 MW, and three others at Heo (240 MW), Naying (1000 MW) and Hirong (500 MW). NEEPCO will execute the projects, replacing the private agencies previously engaged.

Khandu emphasised that only reliable agencies with expertise and central government support would be involved, following the failure of private companies that had signed MoUs with previous state governments.

He urged the district’s residents to cooperate with the executing agencies, pointing out that the entire state would reap benefits from the projects, including a share of 12 per cent free power. Shi-Yomi will receive a 2 per cent share, Khandu informed at a function celebrating the Podi Barbi festival of the Bokar (Adi) community at Monigong in the district on Tuesday.