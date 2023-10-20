Arunachal Governor stresses on effective law-and-order tackling in state

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T

Parnaik (Retd) Thursday stressed that the peaceful

environment prevailing in the northeastern state is not

vitiated by forces with vested interests.

Reviewing the law-and-order scenario of the state with

director general of police (DGP) Anand Mohan, at Raj Bhavan

here, the governor said that any act of violence or law-and-

order situation should be dealt with firmly and effectively.

Parnaik emphasised on the need to ensure that law and

order is maintained in the state, particularly in the

insurgency-hit eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and

Longding, Raj Bhavan sources said.

He advised the DGP to take all necessary precautions and

actions to prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions in

law and order.

The DGP briefed the governor about the proactive role of the

police in ensuring law and order in the state, including

measures taken to address the insurgent activities in Tirap,

Changlang and Longding districts.

Mohan also briefed the governor on the efforts taken by the

police to tackle drug trafficking in the state.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Law & Order Chukhu Apa

and Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh

were also present in the meeting, the sources added. (PTI)