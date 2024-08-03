26 C
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Arunachal inks pact with IIM-Shillong to enhance leadership skills of panchayat functionaries

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Arunachal Pradesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, to enhance leadership and managerial skills of panchayat functionaries in the state.

The pact was signed on Thursday by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and IIM Shillong, according to an official communiqué on Friday.

Representing SIRD&PR were panchayati raj secretary Sonal Swaroop and director Habung Lampung, while IIM Shillong was represented by director D P Goyal and Sanjeev Kumar Ningombam, centre head of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis.

The initiative aims to equip community leaders and local body members with essential tools to enhance their skills and knowledge, enabling panchayats to function effectively as the third tier of government and to work towards achieving the localisation of sustainable development goals (LSDG) with a multidisciplinary approach and sector-wide convergence.

Through specialised modules and teaching methodologies, the programme will impart leadership and managerial skills to panchayat functionaries. This will ensure effective resource utilisation and efficient management of panchayat affairs, in line with the guidelines of the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the statement added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his delight over the development, stating, “Happy to learn that SIRD Arunachal Pradesh has signed an MoU with IIM Shillong to enhance leadership and management capacities at the grassroots level.” (PTI)

