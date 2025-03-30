Arunachal: Inter school speech competition

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 29 : The Deepak Nabam Living Home (NGO) organised inter school speech competition on Saturday to enhance communication skill, build confidence and foster critical thinking and ultimately lead to self expression and leadership quality among the students and youths.

- Advertisement -

The day long programme was held at DK conventional hall, IG Park in city. The topic and theme of the speech completion is “Dr B.R Ambedkar and constitutional values.”

The day long function was witnessed by Public Laison officer to speaker, APLA and NHAI member Michael Tajo and host of dignitaries including youth and students leaders.

Several schools across the Itanagar Capital Complex have participated in the programme including schools and institutes and competed against each other in a speech competition. Yanio Dadda from Kingcup Public School clinched first place and was declared as winner. Rishika Kumari from Kendriya vidyalaya no1 at 1st runner’s up and Aditya Thakur from Kendriya vidyalaya no 1 became 2nd runner’s up respectively.

The special guest Michael Tajo motivated the students and audience on the occasion. He said, “It is a happy moment that the NGOs like Deepak Nabam Living Home has been organising such programme and it would be appreciated if the education department also organise such programme in all the district and circle headquarter.”

- Advertisement -

He also urged upon the education deptt to direct all the private schools to organise such programmes of education, building confidence among students.