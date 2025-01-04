Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu praises efforts to increase forest cover in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jan 3: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday commended the state forest department and stakeholders for their collective efforts in preserving and expanding the state’s forest cover.

This initiative is critical for maintaining ecological balance and sustaining life on Earth, he said.

Khandu’s reaction came after the India State of Forest Report (ISFR 2023), which was released last year, put Arunachal Pradesh among the top three states having the largest forest and tree cover.

Tree cover means the total area of land covered by trees, irrespective of whether or not the trees are part of a forest. On the other hand, forest cover refers to the area covered by a forest ecosystem.

According to the report, Arunachal Pradesh secured the second position with 67,083 sq km of forest and tree cover, trailing Madhya Pradesh with 85,724 sq km and ahead of Maharashtra with 65,383 sq km.

“It is a great delight that ISFR 2023 has placed Arunachal Pradesh in the top three states for forest and tree cover,” Khandu said in a post shared on X.

The report has also put Arunachal Pradesh in the second spot with 65,882 sq km forest cover after Madhya Pradesh with a total area of 77,073 sq km forest cover and Chhattisgarh in the third place with a total area of 55,812 sq km.

The report also showed that several states, including Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur, maintain forest cover above 75 per cent.

Khandu emphasized the vital role of forests in mitigating climate change by acting as natural air purifiers and regulating ecosystems.

“By going green, we protect soil, regulate water cycles, and support biodiversity while enjoying resources like wood, fruits, and medicinal plants,” he stated in another social media post.

He urged everyone to sustain these efforts for a healthier environment and sustainable development for future generations. (PTI)