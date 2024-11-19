22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Arunachal to host 16th ATOAI Annual Convention in Tawang from Dec 3 to 8

The event will bring together adventure tourism stakeholders to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s immense potential as a global adventure tourism hub.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, is set to host the 16th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) from December 3 to 8, 2024, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “This prestigious event will spotlight Arunachal Pradesh’s immense potential as a global adventure tourism destination, while reinforcing ATOAI’s commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices.”

The convention is expected to highlight the state’s unique offerings, ranging from breathtaking landscapes to thrilling adventure opportunities, while also emphasizing sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

Chief Minister Khandu further expressed optimism about the event stating, “This convention will not only shine a spotlight on the unexplored adventure tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh but also redefine the future of the sector in the region.”

Tourism officials, policymakers, and adventure operators from across India and abroad are expected to attend the event.

The convention will also feature discussions on sustainable tourism practices, the preservation of natural resources, and ways to boost local economies through adventure tourism.

