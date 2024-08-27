Arunachal unveils biodiversity map showcasing rich ecological heritage

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: The Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change of Arunachal Pradesh has released a comprehensive biodiversity map of the state, highlighting its extraordinary ecological heritage, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Tuesday.

The vibrant and informative illustration captures the state’s diverse flora, fauna, and cultural elements, highlighting the state’s status as a critical biodiversity hotspot in India.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the initiative on the micro-blogging site X, describing the map as “a powerful tool that highlights the State’s diverse and rich biodiversity.”

He also emphasized its importance in guiding environmental protection and sustainable development efforts in the region, where conservation is of paramount concern.

The map, masterfully created by artist Sudarshan Shaw, presents Arunachal Pradesh’s varied landscapes, ranging from dense forests to towering mountain ranges.

Additionally, the map vividly portrays the state’s iconic wildlife, including the Bengal tiger, snow leopard, and numerous endemic bird and plant species.

Furthermore, the key biodiversity zones and protected areas are clearly marked, providing a valuable visual guide for conservation priorities in the state.