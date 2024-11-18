Arunachal witnesses historic tri-service military exercise ‘Poorvi Prahar’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Arunachal Pradesh has experienced a historic event as the Indian Armed Forces conducted a historic tri-service military exercise, ‘Poorvi Prahar’, in the region’s challenging mountainous terrains, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister hailed the event as an unparalleled display of synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking a new milestone in India’s defense preparedness along its Eastern frontier.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “For the first time, the Army, Navy & Air Force conducted a tri-service war-preparedness exercise of this scale in the mountainous, challenging terrains of the Eastern frontier.”

For the first time, the Army, Navy & Air Force conducted a tri-service war-preparedness exercise of this scale in the mountainous, challenging terrains of the Eastern frontier.… pic.twitter.com/yG6GwwHkIw — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 18, 2024

The exercise, conducted on an unprecedented scale, showcased a seamless blend of advanced technology and military expertise.

Additionally, high-altitude Chinook and Rudra helicopters maneuvered through rugged terrains, while AI-powered battlefield analytics and precision swarm drones demonstrated cutting-edge innovations shaping modern warfare.

Chief Minister Khandu further expressed immense pride in witnessing the historic event, stating that it exemplifies India’s readiness to defend its sovereignty in one of the most strategically significant and difficult regions.

He also emphasized that the synergy of the three services, combined with technological advancements, reflects the nation’s capability to meet any challenge with precision and confidence.

The exercise not only showcased the growing strength of India’s defense forces but also highlighted the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh in the country’s security framework.

“This operation showcases India’s readiness to tackle multi-domain challenges with an unyielding spirit & unmatched coordination”, Khandu added.