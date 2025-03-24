18 C
Arunachal: World Water Day 2025 celebrated

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 23: The ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (ICAR-NRCY), Dirang, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, celebrated World Water Day 2025 by organizing an awareness programme on the scientific rearing of highland animals for the tribal farmers of Tawang.

The event, held in the Lembardung area, witnessed the participation of 100 tribal livestock farmers from various villages.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr C K Singh, Subject Matter Specialist, KVK, Tawang.

Dr D Medhi, Principal Scientist, ICAR-NRCY, Dirang, introduced the farmers to advanced scientific feeding and breeding techniques to enhance the productivity of highland animals. He also emphasized on the importance of hygiene in milk production, value addition of livestock products, and essential health care practices, especially during the harsh winter months.

Dr Ninad Bhatt, senior technical officer, ICAR-NRCY, Dirang, provided insights on reproductive and health management strategies and encouraged farmers to adopt modern technologies developed by ICAR-NRCY for improved economic returns and livelihood security.

 Dr C K Singh urged farmers to collaborate with the institute for establishing a value chain for yak and yak-cattle hybrid products, along with exploring marketing opportunities to make yak husbandry more profitable.

A key highlight of the event was the emphasis on World Water Day’s theme, focusing on glacier preservation, forest conservation, and judicious water usage to sustain livestock farming in high-altitude regions.

As part of the supportive measures, the participating farmers received concentrate yak feed, gumboots, tarpaulin, mineral mixtures, along with essential veterinary supplies such as common salt, anthelmintics, anti-diarrheal medicines, and tick repellents under the Northeast Hill (NEH) component of ICAR-DPR, Hyderabad, and ICAR-CIRB, Hisar, under the Scheduled Tribe Component (STC) initiative.

The farmers and officials expressed their deep appreciation for Dr Mihir Sarkar, Director, ICAR-NRC on Yak, for his visionary leadership and support in extending these valuable benefits to the needy tribal farmers of the region.

This initiative underscores ICAR-NRCY’s commitment to sustainable livestock development, ensuring better productivity, economic empowerment, and water conservation in Arunachal Pradesh’s high-altitude regions.

