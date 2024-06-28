31 C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Arunachal’s TRIHMS gets nod to double MBBS seats to 100

NAHARLAGUN, June 27: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh has received approval to increase the number of MBBS seats from 50 to 100 for the academic year 2024-2025, officials said on Thursday.

The approval was granted in response to an application submitted by the institute under relevant sections of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, they said.

This will help in enhancing medical education capacity in the region, officials said.

The approval letter, issued by Jitulal Ramprasad Meena who is a member of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC, stated that the permission for the increased seats will remain valid until the first batch of students admitted under the new capacity appears for their final examination.

Subsequently, the institute must seek recognition of the qualification under section 35(2) of the NMC Act, 2019, it said.

TRIHMS must maintain the required norms, including infrastructure, human resources, teaching faculty, and clinical material throughout the academic year as per NMC regulations, it added.

The institute is mandated to contribute 15 per cent of MBBS seats and 50 per cent of postgraduate broad specialities (MD/MS) seats to the all India quota, officials said. (PTI)

