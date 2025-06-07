ASPF demands Tura as Meghalaya’s second capital

SHILLONG, June 6: The Achik State Peoples’ Front (ASPF) has reiterated its demand for Tura as Meghalaya’s second capital. It said this during its 13th Winter Capital meeting at Mangsang Bamil Playground in East Garo Hills district recently.

The meeting was organized in collaboration with the Garo Students Union (GSU), Mangsang Regional Unit, and the FKJGP, Mangsang Regional Unit.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, the ASPF general secretary emphasized the importance of unity within the community to confront current challenges and reiterated the long-standing demand for the recognition of Tura as Meghalaya’s second capital.

She highlighted that this demand is rooted in promises made by the state’s founding leaders and must be persistently pursued until fulfilled.

FKJGP president George D Sangma expressed strong support for the movement and committed to organizing another public meeting in the Mangsang area soon. He stated that the aim would be to intensify advocacy and exert greater pressure on the government to take the demand seriously. (NNN)