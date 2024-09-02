32 C
Assam CM Donates ₹5 Crore to Tripura for Flood Relief

Tripura CM receives ₹5 crore donation from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to support flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 2, Monday: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha received a ₹5 crore donation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to aid ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation efforts in the state. The donation was handed over during a meeting between the two leaders in Agartala, where CM Saha expressed gratitude for Assam’s support during this challenging time.

The funds will be utilized to provide immediate relief to those affected by the floods, including food, shelter, and medical assistance. CM Sarma emphasized the importance of regional solidarity and cooperation in times of crisis, highlighting the need for northeastern states to support each other during natural calamities. The gesture has been widely appreciated as a sign of unity among the northeastern states in the face of adversity.

