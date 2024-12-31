Assam Rifles seize heroin in Mizoram; 1 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 31: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with representatives from the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, Mizoram, seized 30.89 grams of Heroin No. 4 in the Zote area of Champhai district, the officials informed on Tuesday.

The contraband, valued at Rs 21,62,300, was recovered during the operation, and one individual of Mizo origin was apprehended.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS HEROIN NO 4 IN MIZORAMAssamRifles alongwith representatives of Excise and Narcotics Dept, Champhai recovered 30.89 gms of Heroin No 4 worth Rupees Twenty One Lakhs Sixty Two Thousand Three Hundred and apprehended one individual (Mizo) in general Area Zote, Champhai district on 28 Dec 2024.”

The apprehended individual and the recovered contraband have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

