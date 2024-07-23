30 C
Assam Rifles Seizes 1 Kg of Methamphetamine in Mizoram

Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID (Crime) Aizawl recovered 1 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 3.01 crores in Aizawl, Mizoram

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Special Narcotics, CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovered 1 kg of methamphetamine (crystal meth) valued at Rs 3.01 crores. The operation took place in the General Area CH. Chhunga Bus Terminal in Thuampui, Aizawl, Mizoram, on July 20, 2024.

The successful raid led to the apprehension of an individual involved in the trafficking of this highly potent drug. The seized methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, represents a major breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade in the region.

Assam Rifles has been instrumental in maintaining law and order in the Northeast, and this recent operation underscores their commitment to eradicating drug trafficking. The cooperation with Special Narcotics, CID (Crime), Aizawl, highlights the importance of joint efforts in tackling complex narcotics issues.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details about the network involved in this illegal trade. This seizure serves as a stern warning to those engaged in drug trafficking and reinforces the resolve of law enforcement agencies to ensure a drug-free society

