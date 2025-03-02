Banned Gambling rampant in Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 1: Arunachal Pradesh has banned gambling under Arunachal Pradesh Gambling Prohibition Act, 2012 however district administration time and again issues circular prohibiting gambling during festivals and during such occasions.

It has been noted that despite issues of several advisory and orders gambling has not ceased to exist in state. On various occasion and during the celebration of various festivals, gambling activities including housie, dice, lottery in the name of gift coupon, playing of cards and online games are being played in various parts of states.

During such incidents the administration including the police hardly able to take action and legal action are being taken in few incidents and action are initiated and case are registered.

The Capital deputy commissioner Talo Potom again on February 27 in an order vide Order DC-ICC-JUD-01/2025 said that “Whereas the Arunachal Pradesh has banned all kinds of gambling in the entire state vide no LAW/LEG-3/2010 Dated 30/06/2012 and therefore the SP Itanagar/Naharlagun and all the administrative officers of Itanagar capital complex are hereby enjoined to enforce the order under the respective jurisdiction to check gambling activities and seize all materials in accordance with the provision of law”. The order said.

Similar orders has been issued from various district deputy commissioners and other administrative officers but such gambling activities continued and the police also raided, apprehended and detain gamblers but it has been a matter of concern that despite issuance of orders gambling continue to be rampant in the state.