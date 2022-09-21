24.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
type here...

Bhaichung Bhutia Becomes New President Of Hamro Sikkim Party

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Sept 20: Legendary footballer Bhaichung Bhutia was on Tuesday elected as the new president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

The 45-year-old former India captain was elected unanimously by party leaders and members at a national conference held here, HSP general secretary Biraj Adhikari said.

- Advertisement -

 

“The HSP is confident that Bhutia will now carry the mantle of leading the fight to rid Sikkim of the present corrupt misrule and provide a transparent and responsive government to the people if elected to power in the future,” he said.

 

Bhutia said he will strive to serve the people of Sikkim and represent their hopes and aspirations.

- Advertisement -

“We will work tirelessly towards ensuring social equality and justice and create endless opportunities for every Sikkimese to achieve the true potential of our state,” he said.

Bhutia thanked outgoing HSP president Bina Basnett for successfully completing her tenure of three years. (PTI)

Places to Explore in Shimla
Places to Explore in Shimla
Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond
Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond
BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport
BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport
Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand
Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

One farmer dying every hour in BJP rule: Congress

The Hills Times - 0
Places to Explore in Shimla Koh-i-Noor: Owners of the Famous Kohinoor Diamond BTS’ Jin Exhilarated Appearances In Airport Hina Khan Drops Pics From Thailand 10 PLACES TO BOOKMARK FOR AN OCTOBER TRIP IN INDIA!