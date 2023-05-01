27 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 1, 2023
type here...

Bishop inaugurates Catholic Chappel of Nokkarchung Karbi Rongsopi

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, April 30: Bishop of Diphu Paul Mattekat DD inaugurated new Catholic Chappel of Nokkarchung Karbi Rongsopi (Meri Arnam Apei AMondoli) under Sojong Parish, Dongkamukam West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

He was accompanied by director DBI Sonapur, Fr Abraham Kannad; Parish Priest of Sojong Fr CB John; Parish Priest of Satgaon, Fr CA John; Fr Tomy, Sisters, Dr Dilip Kathar and others.

In holy mass held at the opening of new Chappel, the Bishop said that he felt proud of getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Chappel. He said there were many who took pain and lend support to build the Chappel directly and indirectly.  He thanked those who prayed for it. Bishop asked the Christian fellowship across the state to observe the prayer campaign for peace.

After mass, a short cultural program was showcased which was followed by felicitation of Guests and other dignitaries.

 

Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Famous Tea Estates in Assam
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Oldest Railways Stations In India
Deadliest Roads in the World
Deadliest Roads in the World
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

New generation has to imbibe knowledge of literature: KAAC CEM

The Hills Times - 0
Latest Fee Structure of IIITs in India Famous Tea Estates in Assam Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon