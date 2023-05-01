Bishop inaugurates Catholic Chappel of Nokkarchung Karbi Rongsopi

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, April 30: Bishop of Diphu Paul Mattekat DD inaugurated new Catholic Chappel of Nokkarchung Karbi Rongsopi (Meri Arnam Apei AMondoli) under Sojong Parish, Dongkamukam West Karbi Anglong on Saturday.

He was accompanied by director DBI Sonapur, Fr Abraham Kannad; Parish Priest of Sojong Fr CB John; Parish Priest of Satgaon, Fr CA John; Fr Tomy, Sisters, Dr Dilip Kathar and others.

In holy mass held at the opening of new Chappel, the Bishop said that he felt proud of getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Chappel. He said there were many who took pain and lend support to build the Chappel directly and indirectly. He thanked those who prayed for it. Bishop asked the Christian fellowship across the state to observe the prayer campaign for peace.

After mass, a short cultural program was showcased which was followed by felicitation of Guests and other dignitaries.