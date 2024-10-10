BSF apprehends three in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Troops of BSF Meghalaya on October 7, apprehended one Bangladeshi national and two Indian associates with Rs. 2.32 lakhs Indian currency near the International border of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, a BSF source said.

Acting on specific info, troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle on the Rynku-Mawsynram road near the international border and apprehended a Bangladeshi national identified as Mohmmad Milan Ahamed resident of Sunamganj district Bangladesh and two Indian associates. They were found in possession of Rs. 2.32 lakh in Indian currency, the BSF sourced added.

The apprehended individuals, along with the recovered items, have been handed over to the Mawsynram Police Station for further investigation. (NNN)