29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

BSF Meghalaya foils 2 cattle smuggling bid on international border, 56 cattle heads rescued

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 14: The vigilant 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully thwarted attempts of cattle smuggling, rescuing 56 cattle heads from the International border of Meghalaya in the last 48 hours.

- Advertisement -

These cattle were intended for smuggling to Bangladesh via the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills. On receiving specific information, a vehicle was intercepted by BSF troops at Sonapur Bridge in East Jaintia Hills on Friday.

Despite the driver’s attempt to evade by accelerating towards the Umkiang area, the BSF party managed to seize the vehicle loaded with cattle. The driver, however, managed to escape due to the dense forest cover and darkness. The BSF party seized 35 cattle, which were inhumanely crammed into the vehicle.

The seized cattle and the vehicle were handed over to the Police post in Umkiang for further legal action. In a separate operation, troops of the 172 Battalion BSF Meghalaya seized 21 cattle, which were hidden in jungle area near the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh.

10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Family of 6 fall ill after allegedly consuming poisonous mushroom...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India