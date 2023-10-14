BSF Meghalaya foils 2 cattle smuggling bid on international border, 56 cattle heads rescued

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 14: The vigilant 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully thwarted attempts of cattle smuggling, rescuing 56 cattle heads from the International border of Meghalaya in the last 48 hours.

These cattle were intended for smuggling to Bangladesh via the bordering area of East Jaintia Hills. On receiving specific information, a vehicle was intercepted by BSF troops at Sonapur Bridge in East Jaintia Hills on Friday.

Despite the driver’s attempt to evade by accelerating towards the Umkiang area, the BSF party managed to seize the vehicle loaded with cattle. The driver, however, managed to escape due to the dense forest cover and darkness. The BSF party seized 35 cattle, which were inhumanely crammed into the vehicle.

The seized cattle and the vehicle were handed over to the Police post in Umkiang for further legal action. In a separate operation, troops of the 172 Battalion BSF Meghalaya seized 21 cattle, which were hidden in jungle area near the International border for smuggling to Bangladesh.