Nagaland launches cleanliness drive

Departments unite for a cleaner state

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 21: The Nagaland government directed all its departments to conduct mass social work in Kohima and other places across the state in view of the upcoming festive season and to foster a sense of unity and responsibility towards a cleaner and healthier Nagaland.

In a circular on Thursday, chief secretary J Alam asked all employees to contribute to a clean and welcoming environment by ensuring that all the surrounding areas and neighbourhood, including roads, government offices and properties are well-maintained and clean.

A clean and healthy workspace not only benefits employees but also sets a positive example for the general public, he said.

In order to make the mass social work a big success, the government directed that all heads of departments and officers of various departments to lead by example and actively participate in the social work.

The circular said the officers and staff of the state secretariat would participate in the social work.

The government asked all heads of departments and officers, including heads of offices, in the districts to personally lead the social work in their assigned areas by mobilising all the staff under their respective offices for active participation.

Apart from the mass social work in the assigned area/locality, it was also directed a part of the departmental staff is used for cleaning and beautification of the directorate and other offices including peripheral surrounding areas.

The government said cleanliness of common areas such as toilets, parking lots, pathways and areas surrounding office complexes should be prioritised and attention paid to the cleanliness of the areas adjacent to roads.

