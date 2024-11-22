Four Bangladeshi nationals held with fake Aadhaar cards

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 21: The Government Railway Police (GRP) detained four Bangladeshi nationals in possession of suspected fake Aadhaar cards at Udaipur Railway Station in Gomati District, as they attempted to travel to Bangalore.

- Advertisement -

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP apprehended the group, which included three women and one man, during a routine check at the station on Wednesday morning.

“We have detained four Bangladeshi nationals, including one male and three females, from Udaipur Railway Station. Aadhaar cards and a mobile phone were seized from their possession. Initial investigations suggest the Aadhaar cards are counterfeit. They reportedly entered India illegally and were en route to Bangalore via Sealdah in West Bengal, facilitated by a tout from Belonia in the South District,” a police official said.

The women have been identified from the Aadhaar cards as Mitu Biswas, Rafiza Aktar, and Narsima Aktar.

The GRP handed over the detainees to the local police, who plan to produce them in court and seek their remand for further interrogation. “We are investigating the matter thoroughly to trace their activities and connections,” the official added.