Call for environment preservation and sustainable livelihoods on Meghalaya Statehood day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Along with the rest of the state, Meghalaya Statehood Day was observed on Tuesday at the mini secretariat Conference Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills.

- Advertisement -

The district administration, North Garo Hills, Resubelpara ensured that the celebration of the 53rd Meghalaya Day was a momentous one as it called upon all members of the society; from the district officials to the young and old general public to join in the celebration.

Paying tribute to the state founding fathers who were instrumental for the formation of the State, Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills AK Singh while addressing the gathering on the occasion as the chief guest highlighted the transformational journey of Meghalaya.

“Meghalaya has come along way in terms of socio economic development, the progress in education, infrastructural development and tourism. While we celebrate these achievements it is also imperative that we acknowledge our responsibility towards preserving our environment and thereby creating a sustainable livelihoods for the people”, added the deputy commissioner.

The DC further pressed upon all stakeholders to affirm their commitment in creating a prosperous, united and inclusive state.

- Advertisement -

As part of the programme, the district administration identified and felicitated members from distinguished fields who have brought fame and glory to the district.

Legendary Singer form the Riprap Band, Browny R Marak, a well know weaver from the district Rajmita Rabha, a dedicated MLHP Dafiralyn M Dienghdoh, a female cricketer representing Meghalaya U -19 Womens Julitha Sangma and Singer Late Hamilton Momin was also felicitated with the District Meghalaya Day Award.

Marking the occasion, the officials and staff of district administration and officers from various Line departments amused the gathering with patriotic songs.