Casting of postal ballots begins in Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DIMAPUR, April 8: To facilitate voting for essential workers, the casting of postal ballots began at the deputy commissioner’s office in Dimapur on Monday. The process was overseen by EAC and the nodal officer for postal ballots, Litsenthung Kikon.

Kikon informed that out of 18 eligible essential voters, 15 casted their votes on the first day of the voting day.

The postal ballot voting is scheduled to continue till April 10, 2024, and will take place from 9 am to 5 pm each day at the deputy commissioner’s office, Dimapur. (NNN)

