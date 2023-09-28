CBI team reaches Imphal to probe killing of 2 Manipur students

NEW DELHI, Sept 27: A CBI team led by special director Ajay

Bhatnagar reached Imphal Wednesday afternoon to investigate

the “kidnapping and killing” of two students days after they

went missing, sources said.

Photos of the bodies of the two students — Phijam Hemjit (20)

and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) — who were missing since July 6,

were shared widely on social media on Monday, sparking fresh

rounds of protests in the state.

The focus of the agency will be identifying the scene of crime,

retrieve the bodies besides and nail the perpetrators, the

sources said.

The team will meet senior police and government officials and

go through local intelligence about the tragic incident, they

said.

The state government in consultation with the home ministry

referred the matter to the CBI which immediately dispatched a

team of officials led by agency’s second in command

Bhatanagar to probe the crime.

Another senior officer, joint director Ghanshyam Upadhyay,

who is camping in Imphal, also joined the team on arrival, the

sources said.

The team comprises officers who have expertise in special

crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical

surveillance. It will also have experts from the CBI’s elite Central

Forensic Science Laboratory, the sources said.

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with

two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

Police had previously said the whereabouts of the two were not

known and their mobile phones were found switched off.

The last location of their mobile phones was traced to Lamdan,

near the winter flower tourist spot in Churachandpur district,

police had said.

In a post on X, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said on

Tuesday: “In light of the distressing news that emerged

yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I

want to assure the people of the state that both the state and

central government are closely working together to nab the

perpetrators.”

He said the presence of the CBI officers in the state

“underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly

resolve this matter”.

“I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home

Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring

them to justice,” Singh said.

- Advertisement -

Security personnel have been put on alert and additional

measures taken to prevent any incident following the photos of

the deceased students going viral, a senior officer said.

The government has assured people that “swift and decisive

action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping

and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi”. (PTI)