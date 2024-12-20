16 C
Centre allocates Rs 398 crore for road projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Dec 19: The Union government has allocated Rs 398 crore for 19 road development projects in Arunachal Pradesh for 2024-25 fiscal.

Announcing it on Tuesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) aim to improve last-mile connectivity in the border areas of the northeastern state, facilitating seamless access and promoting socio-economic development in remote regions.

“The investment underscores our commitment to strengthening infrastructure in remote areas, driving regional development, and improving livelihoods in the North-East region,” the Union minister said in a social media post.

Gadkari also informed that a total of 190 projects, spanning a length of 3,856 km and costing Rs 81,540 crore, are under construction across the North-East. All these projects are scheduled or revised to be completed by September 2028, he added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to Gadkari and the central government for the allocation, describing the initiative as transformative. “This investment will enhance last-mile connectivity, boost socio-economic growth, and uplift livelihoods in remote areas,” Khandu said in a post on X. (PTI)

