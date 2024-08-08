27 C
Centre sanctions Rs 2000 cr for Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project Phase 2

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The Central Government has approved a budget of Rs 2000 crore for the second phase of the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MiTP), which will be implemented in collaboration with the World Bank, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Thursday.

Sangma on his X handle wrote, “Grateful to Hon’ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for sanctioning 2000 cr for the MiTP (Phase 2) project with the World Bank.”

The government has shifted its focus from the smart roads initiative to formulating a new proposal that utilizes state funds for the enhancement of all major city roads.

“We will now address all critical roads and continue the progress from MiTP Phase 1”, the Chief Minister added.

This decision was made after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and the Public Works Department (Roads), during which they acknowledged the difficulties associated with the initial project.

Additionally, the smart road initiative, encompassing 17 unfinished road projects throughout the state, had achieved merely 3-4% completion prior to its suspension. Among these unfinished projects was a roadway located in the Lachaumiere region.

