Mizoram elections: Festoons, banners, posters, cut-outs of political parties missing in Mamit district

MAMIT (MIZORAM), Nov 3: With only four days left for the Mizoram Assembly

elections, the streets of Mamit district are yet to be decked with festoons,

posters, banners of political partes or cutouts of political leaders.

Only a few small flags of Mizo National Front, Congress, Zoram People’s

Movement and BJP are fluttering in the Mamit district which has three

Assembly segments – Hachhek, Mamit and Dampa.

All the political parties have signed an agreement with Mizoram People’s

Forum (MPF), which consists of two powerful NGOs – Young Mizo Association

(YMA) and Mizoram Hmeichhe Insuihkhaom Pawl (MHIP) – on how to carry out

the campaign during the election, H Cianzama a businessman of Mamit area,

told PTI.

“The forum decides when a joint platform for the campaign will take place.

During such an event, candidates of political parties are requested to remain

present and deliver their speeches to electors. Thereafter the question and

answer session begins. It ensures to maintain balance in the campaign by the

political parties here”, he said.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7.

“All the political stakeholders have signed an agreement with Mizoram

People’s Forum (MPF) on how to carry out campaigns during the elections.. “

Cianzama said.

Without permission from the local panel of Mizoram People’s Forum, no party

can organise a door-to-door campaign. This is the uniqueness of the campaign

in the election in the northeastern state.

BJP Mamit district president Ngursailova admitted the practice in Mamit

district.

Congress candidate for the Hachhek constituency, Lalrindika Ralte said this has

been going for many years to make the poll campaign for a level playing

ground for all the stakeholders.

“We welcome such a programme under the guidance of Mizoram People’s

Forum because it gives all the political parties to campaign in a restrained

way,” he added.

BJP Tripura MLA Promodh Reang, who has been extensively campaigning for

the party nominees for the Mamit and Hachhek constituencies also welcomed

the practice.

“… even the door-to-door campaign is not allowed without the presence of

chairman from MPF but it doesn’t prevent the political parties from reaching

out to the electors with their programmes. All political parties get equal scope

to reach out to the voters during the elections,” he said. (PTI)