CM Khandu assures quality healthcare to netizens

eSanjeevani telemedicine services

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu reiterated his commitment to providing quality healthcare services to even the most remotest residents of the state through the eSanjeevani telemedicine services.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Khandu said that with this new initiative, netizens can receive best-in-class medical facilities without any complications.

He wrote, “With this initiative, patients can now visit their nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) and receive expert medical consultations from specialized doctors via e-consultation, complete with e-prescriptions.”

He further mentioned, “To strengthen this network, hubs have been established at TRIHMS Naharlagun, BPGH Pasighat, and GTGH Ziro, which are connected to various Community Health Centres (CHCs), PHCs, and Sub-Health Centres-Health and Wellness Centres (SHC-HWCs) for advanced consultation services. With 9 more hubs in development, we are ensuring that access to quality healthcare is never too far, no matter where you live.”

Notably, eSanjeevani facilitates quick and easy access to doctors and medical specialists from the click of a smartphone. People can also access quality health services remotely via eSanjeevani by visiting the nearest Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre.

CM Khandu further said that 9 more telemedicine hubs are set up across the state of Arunachal to provide quality healthcare support to citizens.

He said, “With 9 more hubs in development, we are ensuring that access to quality healthcare is never too far, no matter where you live.”

