Arunachal strengthens remote healthcare with eSanjeevani telemedicine

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, CM Khandu outlined how the eSanjeevani platform is transforming healthcare delivery across the state, making it easier for patients in far-flung areas to access expert medical consultations.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: The Arunachal Pradesh Government has delivered quality healthcare to even the most remote regions through the eSanjeevani telemedicine initiative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced on Sunday.

He wrote, “With eSanjeevani, patients can now visit their nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) and consult specialized doctors through e-consultations, which also include e-prescriptions.”

The Chief Minister also informed that in order to enhance the system’s reach and efficiency, major hubs have been established at TRIHMS Naharlagun, BPGH Pasighat, and GTGH Ziro, which are linked to a network of Community Health Centres (CHCs), PHCs, and Sub-Health Centres-Health and Wellness Centres (SHC-HWCs).

Additionally, this interconnected system will allow patients to receive advanced consultations from medical specialists without having to travel long distances.

Khandu also shared that the state is expanding the network with 9 additional hubs currently in development.

“We are ensuring that access to quality healthcare is never too far, no matter where you live,” the Chief Minister added.

