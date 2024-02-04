CM Khandu releases Monpa folk songs compilation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Arunachal chief minister, Pema Khandu attended the release of ‘Mon Rig Zhung Gi Ze Tsig Nging Pa Wang Poi Ga Ton Zhug So’, a compilation of old traditional Monpa folk songs by Zhe Pa Pema Tashi Mogto Pa in 3rd Jang Mukto constituency, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday.

Zhe Pa Pema Tashi Mogto Pa is a folk artist from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts.

CM Khandu wrote on micro blogging site ‘X’ formerly Twitter, “Pleased to release ‘MÓN RIG ZHỦNG GI ZE TSIG NGING PÁ WANG POI GA TON ZHUG SO,’ a compilation of old Monpa traditional folk songs by Shri Pema Tashi Ji, a distinguished folk artist from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts.”

He further wrote, “My compliments on preserving our rich cultural heritage. Best wishes!”