Condemn Attack On Our Leaders By ‘BJP Goons’ Following Cong’s Agartala Bypoll Win: Rahul

Tripura Congress chief among 19 injured in clash with BJP

New Delhi, June 26 (PTI): The Congress on Sunday alleged that its leaders and workers were attacked by ‘BJP goons’ following the Opposition party’s win in the Agartala bypoll and demanded that those guilty be brought to justice.

At least 19 people, including Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha, were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP supporters in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala after the results of the by-elections to the four Assembly seats in the state were declared. Police fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

The BJP won three seats and the Congress one.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders & workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia’s win in the Agartala bypoll.”

“The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice,” the former Congress chief said.

In a video statement from Guwahati, AICC Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar alleged that the Congress office in Agartala was attacked by BJP workers.

“The Congress Bhavan is right next to the police station. Despite this, BJP goons attacked using knives and pelted stones. You can imagine what kind of law and order is there in Tripura,” he said.

“People of the country should see how political opponents are being attacked by the BJP in Tripura. The BJP Government there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Union Home minister) Amit Shah are silent on it,” he said.

Congress media in-charge Asish Kumar Saha said jubilant party supporters returned to the Congress Bhavan from the counting hall with candidate Sudip Roy Barman, who won the Agartala bypoll, around 1 pm.

“When they were preparing for lunch, a strong group of BJP supporters attacked the Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president was hit on the head with bricks while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters,” he said.