Conrad Sangma Holds 2nd Review Meeting On The Situation In Meghalaya

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, June 17: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday communicated via video conferencing with chairmen of the regional committees, deputy commissioners, officials of Meghalaya Police and departments to review the situation in the districts in the last 24 hours and to chalk out the plan of action for the districts.

Stating the loss of lives in the state in the past few hours as sad and unfortunate, Sangma has assured to extend any assistance required in the districts during these times.

During the meeting, the respective deputy commissioners informed about the initiatives undertaken including damages, death toll, and rescue and relief operations in affected locations.

Conrad Sangma has called on the team to ensure the supply of essentials, shifting of people out of high-risk houses, identify more shelter homes, ensure early release of ex gratia payment to family of the deceased and road connectivity to the districts.

Stressing on the safety of all citizens a top priority, Conrad Sangma urged the DCs to work in close tandem with leaders of the community to identify high risk areas prone to floods and landslides and shift the people from those areas to safe zones.