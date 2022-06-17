Conrad Sangma takes stock of damages caused by rains

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, June 16: With landslides caused in different locations, cutting off connectivity to some areas including transit roads to other Northeast states, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has directed the DCs and departments to take swift action in this regard especially in the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and to look into measures to be taken to ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities.

Regional committees have been put in place with East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts chaired by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, districts in Jaiñtia Hills chaired by Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui assisted by minister Kyrmen Shylla, West, South West and Eastern West Khasi Hills districts headed by minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and Garo Hills districts headed by minister James Sangma.

The CM has requested the respective chairmen to visit the locations and constantly review the situation in the districts. Conrad Sangma has further directed DCs and departments to monitor the situation in the next crucial 72 hours and coordinate in order to ensure minimum inconvenience and safety of the people.