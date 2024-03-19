Construction of longest tunnel under the Dimapur – Kohima rail project begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 18: The construction activities began in portal 1 of tunnel number – 7 of the Dimapur – Kohima new rail line project, located in Tsiepama village of Medziphema circle of Dimapur district in Nagaland.

This tunnel will be the longest tunnel in the Dimapur – Kohima new rail line project. The length of this tunnel is of 6,610 meters. A 12 km long approach road was constructed through the hills to reach the portal 1 of the tunnel number – 7 in Tsiepama village. The tunnel is located between Pherima and Piphema stations of this project.

The 82.50 Km long (2.75 Km in Assam and 79.75 Km in Nagaland) Dimapur – Kohima new railway line project, which takes off from the Dhansiri station of Assam to Zubza adjacent to Kohima is being constructed at an anticipated cost of Rs. 6,663 crores. The project has eight new stations namely Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza. The project includes 27 major bridges, 148 minor bridges, five road over bridges, 15 road under bridges and 21 tunnels of 31 km length. The 16.5 km section from Dhansiri to Shokhuvi was already commissioned in October, 2021. Passenger train services from Shokhuvi to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh and Mendipathar in Meghalaya have also been introduced.

The forthcoming rail connectivity project, upon its completion, will facilitate the transportation of essential commodities such as food grains, petroleum products, automobiles and various infrastructure and construction materials to Nagaland at a significantly reduced cost compared to the present scenario. This development will greatly benefit the local population, as it is anticipated to provide a substantial boost to the state’s economy and will provide a cheap and reliable means of communication to the local population.