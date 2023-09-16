CRPF ADG Binod Kumar Singh strengthens security measures in Shillong

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Sept 15: In an effort to enhance security measures in the picturesque

city of Shillong, Binod Kumar Singh, the Additional Director General of the North

East Zone Headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), visited the

region. Shillong, known for its serene hills and lush greenery, hosted this strategic

visit.

During his visit, Singh engaged in discussions and assessments related to security

dynamics in the region, emphasizing CRPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety

and well-being of the people of Meghalaya. He held high-level meetings with key

stakeholders, including local government officials, law enforcement agencies, and

security experts. These discussions focused on addressing evolving security

challenges in the region through collaborative efforts.

Singh also took the opportunity to interact with the dedicated personnel of the

67th Battalion, CRPF stationed in Shillong, expressing gratitude for their tireless

service and commitment to maintaining peace and security. He visited the North-

Eastern Sector Headquarters, CRPF, observing firsthand the operational readiness

and capabilities of CRPF units in the area.

This visit reflects CRPF’s dedication to enhancing its operational effectiveness and

ensuring the safety and security of the people of Meghalaya. It highlights the

collaborative efforts between CRPF and local authorities in addressing security

concerns and fostering peace in the region.