CRPF ADG Binod Kumar Singh strengthens security measures in Shillong

HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, Sept 15: In an effort to enhance security measures in the picturesque
city of Shillong, Binod Kumar Singh, the Additional Director General of the North
East Zone Headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), visited the
region. Shillong, known for its serene hills and lush greenery, hosted this strategic
visit.
During his visit, Singh engaged in discussions and assessments related to security
dynamics in the region, emphasizing CRPF’s commitment to ensuring the safety
and well-being of the people of Meghalaya. He held high-level meetings with key
stakeholders, including local government officials, law enforcement agencies, and
security experts. These discussions focused on addressing evolving security
challenges in the region through collaborative efforts.
Singh also took the opportunity to interact with the dedicated personnel of the
67th Battalion, CRPF stationed in Shillong, expressing gratitude for their tireless
service and commitment to maintaining peace and security. He visited the North-
Eastern Sector Headquarters, CRPF, observing firsthand the operational readiness
and capabilities of CRPF units in the area.
This visit reflects CRPF’s dedication to enhancing its operational effectiveness and
ensuring the safety and security of the people of Meghalaya. It highlights the
collaborative efforts between CRPF and local authorities in addressing security
concerns and fostering peace in the region.
HT Correspondent