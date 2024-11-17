Cultural extravaganza in Dimapur, a prelude to Hornbill Fest

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 16: Forerunners Nagaland, in collaboration with the Nagaland tourism department, will organise a one-day cultural confluence and extravaganza at the Agri Expo site in Dimapur on November 23, as a prelude to the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the upcoming 10-day Hornbill Festival at Kisama, near Kohima, from December 1.

Forerunners is a seven-member event management team, with three patrons including Nagaland tourism and higher education minister Temjen Imna Along, that promotes young talents in various fields in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, president of the organisation Imlibenla Wati Nienu said the event is being organised to promote Nagaland’s culture and tradition globally.

Detailing the features of the cultural extravaganza, Nienu said the event would feature a tribute runway honouring the former beauty queens of Nagaland from the 1990s to the present, supermodels, women who brought laurels to the state and nation, live concert and DJ, singers, dance troupe and other activities such as indigenous games and food stalls.

Besides the artists and performers from Nagaland, national and international talents, prominent and renowned faces such as Bombay Vikings, DJ Kaos Kitten, and Julia Gama, the 1st runner-up of Miss Universe Brazil 2020.

Nienu added that Gama would be the showstopper of the event.

She urged all to be part of the cultural confluence to promote Naga culture and traditions, the entry ticket for which has been fixed at Rs 500.

Forerunners secretary general Sentimeren Pongen and coordinator, indigenous games, Moanyanger Jamir briefed about the indigenous games to be held during the day such as pork-eating, king chilly-eating, and bamboo climbing competitions, and traditional bamboo walking race.

They said there would be prizes for the winners of the competitions.