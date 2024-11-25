18 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
Indigenous games, cultural confluence in Dimapur

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 24: As a prelude to the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the upcoming 10-day Hornbill Festival at Kisama, near Kohima, from December 1, Forerunners Nagaland, in collaboration with the Nagaland tourism department, organised indigenous games competitions, cultural confluence and extravaganza at the Agri Expo site in Dimapur on Saturday.

Forerunners Nagaland is a seven-member event management team, with three patrons including Nagaland tourism and higher education minister Temjen Imna Along, that promotes young talents in various fields in the state.
Indigenous games competitions such as pork eating, king chilly eating, bamboo climbing, tug of war and traditional bamboo slit race were held during the day.
MLA and Naga People’s Front Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu gave away cash prizes and certificates to the winners of various competitions.

The cultural extravaganza in the evening featured a tribute runway honouring the former beauty queens of Nagaland from the 1990s to the present, supermodels, women who brought laurels to the state and nation, live concerts and DJ, singers, dance troupes
Prominent and renowned faces such as Bombay Vikings, DJ Kaos Kitten, and Julia Gama, the 1st runner-up of Miss Universe Brazil 2020 were the main attractions of the cultural extravaganza.

