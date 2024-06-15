29 C
DDMAs directed to take measures against environmental hazards

DDMAs to sensitise public on management of plastic wastes, non-degradable garbage in respective districts

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 14: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Friday directed the district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to examine the vulnerability of the different water bodies in their respective districts and the environmental hazards caused by irresponsible disposal of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage.

In an order, the NSDMA, in pursuance to the provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 section 22 (2) (b) (h) and (i), asked the DDMAs to bring out specific measures to be taken for its prevention or mitigation.

The NSDMA said the order was issued in view of the need to take urgent measures for preventing and controlling environmental hazards and as a matter of caution.

The DDMAs have also been directed to promote general education and awareness regarding the management of plastic wastes and non-degradable garbage in the different parts of the districts, which are vulnerable.  It said requisite measures that may be taken up by the community to prevent and mitigate the hazards, which are caused by disposal of such wastes.

They have further been directed to review and examine constituted committees and orders related to the use of plastic and non-degradable waste and take measures to reinforce those orders to prevent and mitigate hazards caused by the disposal of such garbage.

The order said the DDMAs may provide reports of the measures undertaken at the district level to prevent environmental pollution to the NSDMA.

