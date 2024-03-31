NSDMA asks people to remain vigilant

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Saturday asked the public to remain vigilant as an extreme pre-monsoon weather event may occur in the state in the coming days.

It also advised them to stay alert and report any eventualities to the respective district disaster management authorities DDMAs.

Aon official report on Saturday said an extreme weather event affected the state, especially in the districts of Peren, Niuland and Phek on March 26. The storm adversely affected houses, crops and also caused minor injuries.

The NSDMA and the DDMAs concerned have extended immediate relief to the affected families and communities especially in Peren district while in Niuland and Phek districts, assessment of damage is underway, the report said.

It said the NSDMA through the DDMAs concerned are vigilantly monitoring and reaching out to the affected families and community. It is also informed that the affected families and communities not reached by the concerned DDMAs may approach the concerned circle Administrative officers and report in order to obtain necessary assistance.

The Peren District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said it distributed 220 tarpaulin sheets to the 10 severely affected villages as immediate relief. Along with relief materials, it said, medical aid was also provided to the seriously and minor injured persons.

There was no report of any casualty so far. The two assessment teams for preliminary assessment were also immediately dispatched to Ahthibung and Tenning subdivision, worst affected by the disaster on March 26, by the DDMA on March 27 to assess the extent of damages and submit a report to the government.