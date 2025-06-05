27.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 5, 2025
type here...

DIPR gifts rare historical photograph to Nagaland Governor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 4: In a significant effort to preserve and honour the cultural heritage of Nagaland, the information and public relations department presented a rare historical photograph to Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Adviser to information & public relations and soil & water conservation Imkong L Imchen, along with director of information & public relations Dzüvinuo Theünuo and joint director Asangla Imsong, presented the photograph on behalf of the department.

Related Posts:

The photograph, believed to have been taken in the early 1900s, captures a large gathering of people, likely from a central Tenyimia village, that appears to be a traditional or communal setting.

While the exact date, event, and identities of those featured remain unknown, the image holds immense historical and ethnographic value. The photographer remained unidentified, and the photograph was previously not published, making it a rare and unique archival piece.

The original negative, discovered in the departmental archives, was carefully restored and reprinted by the department in April 2025. This effort is part of the DIPR’s ongoing initiative to document, preserve and share the visual history of Nagaland, and its people for future generations.

- Advertisement -

Ganesan expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful presentation and lauded the department for its initiative in safeguarding the visual documentation of the state’s past.

This presentation also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to archival preservation and the promotion of Nagaland’s diverse cultural legacy.

Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore