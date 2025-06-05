DIPR gifts rare historical photograph to Nagaland Governor

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 4: In a significant effort to preserve and honour the cultural heritage of Nagaland, the information and public relations department presented a rare historical photograph to Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday.

Adviser to information & public relations and soil & water conservation Imkong L Imchen, along with director of information & public relations Dzüvinuo Theünuo and joint director Asangla Imsong, presented the photograph on behalf of the department.

The photograph, believed to have been taken in the early 1900s, captures a large gathering of people, likely from a central Tenyimia village, that appears to be a traditional or communal setting.

While the exact date, event, and identities of those featured remain unknown, the image holds immense historical and ethnographic value. The photographer remained unidentified, and the photograph was previously not published, making it a rare and unique archival piece.

The original negative, discovered in the departmental archives, was carefully restored and reprinted by the department in April 2025. This effort is part of the DIPR’s ongoing initiative to document, preserve and share the visual history of Nagaland, and its people for future generations.

Ganesan expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful presentation and lauded the department for its initiative in safeguarding the visual documentation of the state’s past.

This presentation also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to archival preservation and the promotion of Nagaland’s diverse cultural legacy.