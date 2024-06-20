Nagaland DIPR allots multi-media mobile vehicles to PROs

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 19: A total of eight well-equipped multi-media mobile vehicles were flagged off by advisor to DIPR and soil and water conservation departments, Imkong L Imchen at Nagaland civil secretariat plaza in Kohima on Wednesday.

Organised by the directorate of information and public relations (DIPR), the vehicles were handed over to eight district public relations officers during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Imchen reminded the officers to function together for one single purpose, which is to work toward the welfare and development of the people.

He also urged the officers to perform one’s assigned duties diligently and utilise the brand new vehicles and other facilities provided for the service of the people and to disseminate government activities to the remotest parts of the state.

Sharing the concept of the project, IPR director Dzuvinuo Theunuo said the department felt the need to place these multi-media mobile vehicles in the districts and in the directorate as a proactive role in stepping up its activities with the ever-increasing requirements of dissemination of information to the people

Theunuo said the vehicles would cater to broadcasting of various awareness and educational videos, documentaries and other public service announcements.

She said the vehicles are equipped with projectors and screens, laptops and all-in-one sound systems for easy usage, adding it will help in making announcements and dissemination of information in every part of the state in a timely manner.

She said in the first phase, eight districts of Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Phek and Wokha were covered while the remaining districts, including the directorate, would be taken up in the current year.