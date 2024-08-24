26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
type here...

Directorate of Technical Education Nagaland signs MoU with ADTU

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, Aug 23: In a significant move towards nurturing a balanced technical education ecosystem, the Directorate of Technical Education, Nagaland, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Down Town University for the development of mutually beneficial programs/activities/training among the students, collaboration in the field of research, faculty exchange thereby establishing close linkages and functional coordination between the two parties.

The MoU was signed today in the chamber of the Director of Technical Education, in the presence of the Department officers and representatives from Assam Down Town University. (NNN)

10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Flash flood in Nagaland

The Hills Times -
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin