Directorate of Technical Education Nagaland signs MoU with ADTU

KOHIMA, Aug 23: In a significant move towards nurturing a balanced technical education ecosystem, the Directorate of Technical Education, Nagaland, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Down Town University for the development of mutually beneficial programs/activities/training among the students, collaboration in the field of research, faculty exchange thereby establishing close linkages and functional coordination between the two parties.

The MoU was signed today in the chamber of the Director of Technical Education, in the presence of the Department officers and representatives from Assam Down Town University. (NNN)