MPCC reacts strongly to former CM’s comment on state assembly

IMPHAL, Sept 4: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC)
on strongly reacted to a recent statement of former chief
minister Radhabinod Koijam on the recently concluded brief
state Assembly as “political drama”.
In a recent interview broadcasted to a local TV channel, the
former chief minister blamed the Congress for the adjournment
of the Assembly session without discussing the prevailing crisis
in the state while terming it as political drama.
His remark amounted to misleading the people, said MPCC vice
president and senior spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami who
addressed the media in Congress Bhavan here today.
“It is fortunate that a veteran politician who was not only
elected at least five times in the state Assembly but also the
chief minister of the state for three and a half months and
knows very well the rules of procedure and conduct of business
of the state Assembly made such a comment,” the Congress
leader said.
He also alleged that right from summoning the session of the
4th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly session on
August 29, the state government had not only violated the
Constitution but also rules of procedure and conduct of the
business.
The MPCC leader said the session was summoned without
following the rules of procedure and conduct of the business
and adjourned sine-die without discussing the ongoing crisis
after nearly around 11 minutes.
The opposition Congress had clarified the protest by the party
MLAs in the house. They had protested when the house refused
to discuss the prevailing crisis in the state, he claimed.
Goshwami reiterated that the government had put the
opposition members at dark without disclosing the details of
the business to be taken up in the one day session.
Even as the opposition members proposed some agendas
related to the prevailing crisis in the state well ahead of the
scheduled Assembly session, none of the agenda was taken
up, he added.
Besides, no agenda related to the crisis unfolding in the state
was included in the list of businesses proposed by the
government, the MPCC leader also said.
Except obituary reference and presentation of report of the
business, no other agenda was included in the business of the
house of the session, he said.
It is a well-known fact that the house cannot take up any
agenda which is not included in the list of business of the
house, he added. (NNN)