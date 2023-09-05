MPCC reacts strongly to former CM’s comment on state assembly

IMPHAL, Sept 4: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC)

on strongly reacted to a recent statement of former chief

minister Radhabinod Koijam on the recently concluded brief

state Assembly as “political drama”.

In a recent interview broadcasted to a local TV channel, the

former chief minister blamed the Congress for the adjournment

of the Assembly session without discussing the prevailing crisis

in the state while terming it as political drama.

His remark amounted to misleading the people, said MPCC vice

president and senior spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami who

addressed the media in Congress Bhavan here today.

“It is fortunate that a veteran politician who was not only

elected at least five times in the state Assembly but also the

chief minister of the state for three and a half months and

knows very well the rules of procedure and conduct of business

of the state Assembly made such a comment,” the Congress

leader said.

He also alleged that right from summoning the session of the

4th session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly session on

August 29, the state government had not only violated the

Constitution but also rules of procedure and conduct of the

business.

The MPCC leader said the session was summoned without

following the rules of procedure and conduct of the business

and adjourned sine-die without discussing the ongoing crisis

after nearly around 11 minutes.

The opposition Congress had clarified the protest by the party

MLAs in the house. They had protested when the house refused

to discuss the prevailing crisis in the state, he claimed.

Goshwami reiterated that the government had put the

opposition members at dark without disclosing the details of

the business to be taken up in the one day session.

Even as the opposition members proposed some agendas

related to the prevailing crisis in the state well ahead of the

scheduled Assembly session, none of the agenda was taken

up, he added.

Besides, no agenda related to the crisis unfolding in the state

was included in the list of businesses proposed by the

government, the MPCC leader also said.

Except obituary reference and presentation of report of the

business, no other agenda was included in the business of the

house of the session, he said.

It is a well-known fact that the house cannot take up any

agenda which is not included in the list of business of the

house, he added. (NNN)