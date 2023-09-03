32 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

District admin asks Wokha based pharmacies to install CCTVs

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Sept 2: In a move to curb indulgence of illegal drugs
by children in a Nagaland district, the administration has asked
all pharmacies in the district to install CCTV.
This order came after a joint inspection of pharmacies in
Wokha district that took place on September 1, 2023. The
inspection team, comprising members from the district
administration, police and Drugs Control Officer of Wokha
district, assessed the installation of CCTV in Wokha town.
The administration has issued a mandate for the mandatory
installation of CCTV in all pharmacies to curb the sale of illegal
pharmaceutical drugs, particularly to children, under Section
133 of CRPC.
“It was found that, with the exception of two pharmacies, all
others have complied with this directive. Warning notices have
been issued to the defaulters, urging them to promptly install
CCTV systems, failing which legal actions will be initiated as per

the relevant sections of the law,” the administration also said.
(NNN)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 September, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0