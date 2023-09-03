District admin asks Wokha based pharmacies to install CCTVs

DIMAPUR, Sept 2: In a move to curb indulgence of illegal drugs
by children in a Nagaland district, the administration has asked
all pharmacies in the district to install CCTV.
This order came after a joint inspection of pharmacies in
Wokha district that took place on September 1, 2023. The
inspection team, comprising members from the district
administration, police and Drugs Control Officer of Wokha
district, assessed the installation of CCTV in Wokha town.
The administration has issued a mandate for the mandatory
installation of CCTV in all pharmacies to curb the sale of illegal
pharmaceutical drugs, particularly to children, under Section
133 of CRPC.
“It was found that, with the exception of two pharmacies, all
others have complied with this directive. Warning notices have
been issued to the defaulters, urging them to promptly install
CCTV systems, failing which legal actions will be initiated as per
the relevant sections of the law,” the administration also said.
