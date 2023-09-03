District admin asks Wokha based pharmacies to install CCTVs

DIMAPUR, Sept 2: In a move to curb indulgence of illegal drugs

by children in a Nagaland district, the administration has asked

all pharmacies in the district to install CCTV.

This order came after a joint inspection of pharmacies in

Wokha district that took place on September 1, 2023. The

inspection team, comprising members from the district

administration, police and Drugs Control Officer of Wokha

district, assessed the installation of CCTV in Wokha town.

The administration has issued a mandate for the mandatory

installation of CCTV in all pharmacies to curb the sale of illegal

pharmaceutical drugs, particularly to children, under Section

133 of CRPC.

“It was found that, with the exception of two pharmacies, all

others have complied with this directive. Warning notices have

been issued to the defaulters, urging them to promptly install

CCTV systems, failing which legal actions will be initiated as per

the relevant sections of the law,” the administration also said.

