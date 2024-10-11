24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
Doctors at TRIHMS perform rare surgery on one-month-old girl

Pema Khandu congratulates the doctors for the first such surgery in the state

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
ITANAGAR, Oct 10: Doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Naharlagun treated a one-month-old girl who was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity plus disease, officials said on Thursday.

The girl was treated with intravitreal anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) under topical anaesthesia, they said.

A team led by TRIHMS’s Department of Ophthalmology assistant professor Dr Taw Anne Dipu performed the surgery. She was assisted by Dr Pepu Jini and Dr Nandan of the Department of Pediatrics.

Chief minister Pema Khandu congratulated the team of doctors for the first such surgery in the state.

“Heartiest congratulations to the dedicated team at TRIHMS for achieving yet another medical milestone! A 1-month-old baby girl with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Plus Disease was successfully treated with intravitreal anti-VEGF under topical anaesthesia for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu posted on X.

“…this groundbreaking procedure highlights their commitment to delivering advanced healthcare to our people. Kudos to the team for their tireless efforts and service!” he said. (PTI)

